RAND

Randstad Q3 core earnings 199 mln euros, sees revenue recovery

Contributor
Toby Sterling Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Randstad, one of the world's largest staffing companies, reported on Wednesday better-than-expected third quarter core earnings and said it was seeing a "significant recovery" of revenues lost earlier in the pandemic.

AMSTERDAM, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Randstad, one of the world's largest staffing companies, reported on Wednesday better-than-expected third quarter core earnings and said it was seeing a "significant recovery" of revenues lost earlier in the pandemic.

Underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was 199 million euros, beating estimates in a company compiled poll of 129 million euros.

The figure in the third quarter of 2019 was 236 million euros.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com; +31 20 504 5002;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RAND

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More