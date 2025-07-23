Markets

Randstad Q2 Net Income Declines

July 23, 2025 — 03:15 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Randstad reported that its second quarter net income attributable to holders of ordinary shares declined to 45 million euros from 76 million euros, last year. Earnings per share was 0.26 euros compared to 0.43 euros. Adjusted net income for holders of ordinary shares was 84 million euros compared to 118 million euros. Earnings per share before amortization and impairment of acquisition-related intangible assets and goodwill, integration costs and one-offs was 0.48 euros compared to 0.67 euros.

Second quarter revenue declined to 5.79 billion euros from 6.08 billion euros, last year.

