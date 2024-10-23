Randstad price target lowered to EUR 44 from EUR 45.50 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Remi Grenu lowered the firm’s price target on Randstad (RANJY) to EUR 44 from EUR 45.50 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares.

