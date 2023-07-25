News & Insights

US Markets
RAND

Randstad beats expectations for Q2 core earnings

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

July 25, 2023 — 01:38 am EDT

Written by Olivier Sorgho for Reuters ->

Adds quote from CEO in paragraph 4, details and context in paragraphs 3, 5-7

July 25 (Reuters) - Randstad RAND.AS, the world's biggest staffing firm, on Tuesday beat expectations for second quarter core earnings, despite a difficult macroeconomic environment.

Its underlying earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) were 271 million euros ($300.05 million) in the three months to the end of June, against 260 million expected by analysts in a company-provided poll.

The earnings were, however, down compared with the 308 million euros posted in the same period a year earlier.

"We have seen performance levels below the record results achieved in the same period last year," said CEO Sander van't Noordende in a statement.

Staffing companies - whose performance is often seen as a bellwether of broader economic health - have flagged low confidence and a weaker market this year as a grim economic outlook leads some employers to cut jobs, freeze hiring or turn to temporary workers.

Randstad said revenue grew in the Asia-Pacific and Latin America, with "mixed trends" seen in Europe and a decline in North America.

The company said on Tuesday it expects its gross margin in the third quarter to be "slightly lower sequentially".

($1 = 0.9032 euros)

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho in Gdansk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Olivier.Sorgho@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RAND
MAN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.