RAND

Randstad announces new chief executive, current CEO to step down in March

Contributor
Anthony Deutsch Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Global staffing group Randstad said on Thursday its core earnings rose 50% in the third quarter and also announced that its chief executive officer would step down in March 2022.

AMSTERDAM, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Global staffing group Randstad said on Thursday its core earnings rose 50% in the third quarter and also announced that its chief executive officer would step down in March 2022.

Jacques van den Broek, who has led the business for eight years, will be replaced by Sander van 't Noordende, it said.

The Dutch company reported earnings before interest, taxation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 298 million euros ($347.20 million), slightly ahead of a company compiled consensus of 280 million euros.

($1 = 0.8583 euros)

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((anthony.deutsch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RAND

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters