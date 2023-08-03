Randstad (AMS:RAND) Price Target Increased by 5.28% to 52.79

The average one-year price target for Randstad (AMS:RAND) has been revised to 52.78 / share. This is an increase of 5.28% from the prior estimate of 50.14 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 37.37 to a high of 92.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.24% from the latest reported closing price of 52.66 / share.

Randstad Maintains 5.41% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.41%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.64. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 303 funds or institutions reporting positions in Randstad. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RAND is 0.18%, a decrease of 12.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.25% to 18,787K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,452K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,452K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RAND by 15.12% over the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 1,316K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,278K shares, representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RAND by 12.04% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 1,236K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,235K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RAND by 10.62% over the last quarter.

HFQAX - Janus Henderson Global Equity Income Fund holds 1,123K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,013K shares, representing an increase of 9.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RAND by 0.37% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 843K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 836K shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RAND by 9.30% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.