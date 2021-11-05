Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (RNDB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 08, 2021

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (RNDB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RNDB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $25.84, the dividend yield is .58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RNDB was $25.84, representing a -3.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.64 and a 70.66% increase over the 52 week low of $15.14.

RNDB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). RNDB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.72. Zacks Investment Research reports RNDB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -43.86%, compared to an industry average of 29.5%.

