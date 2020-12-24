Randall & Quilter To Buy Vibe Lloyd's Companies In £25 Mln Cash Deal

(RTTNews) - Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd. (RQIH.L) announced Thursday that its unit Randall & Quilter II Holdings Limited, has signed an agreement to acquire Vibe Lloyd's Companies. The consideration payable by R&Q is 25 million pounds, payable in cash.

Subject to regulatory approval, the company will acquire Vibe Services Management Limited, Vibe Corporate Member Limited or VCML and Vibe Syndicate Management Limited or VSML.

The Vibe Group is ultimately owned by Syndicate Holding Corp in Puerto Rico. The Vibe Syndicate 5678 was placed into run-off in December 2019. R&Q noted that VCML is the sole member of the Vibe Syndicate 5678. With the acquisition, R&Q will assume responsibility for the run-off of Syndicate 5678, which carried net insurance liabilities of 251.1 million pounds as of June 30, 2020.

The per share price represents a discount to the Vibe Group's net assets which were estimated to be 29.4 million pounds as of June 30, 2020. In the year to December 31, 2019, the Vibe Group recorded a loss of 29.9 million pounds.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.