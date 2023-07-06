RANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENT HOLDINGS (LSE:RQIH) Price Target Decreased by 12.62% to 91.80

The average one-year price target for RANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENT HOLDINGS (LSE:RQIH) has been revised to 91.80 / share. This is an decrease of 12.62% from the prior estimate of 105.06 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 90.90 to a high of 94.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 80.71% from the latest reported closing price of 50.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in RANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENT HOLDINGS. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RQIH is -0.00%, a decrease of 98.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 6K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NABAX - Neuberger Berman Absolute Return Multi-Manager Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

