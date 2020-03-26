Rand Refinery to shut smelter, reduce gold refining during S.Africa lockdown

JOHANNESBURG, March 26 (Reuters) - Rand Refinery will shut its smelter and significantly scale down its gold refining during South Africa's 21-day lockdown over coronavirus, the gold refiner said on Thursday.

One of the world's biggest gold refineries, Rand Refinery said it would primarily process "residual surface materials" from South African gold mines and mine dore received from mines in the rest of Africa.

Rand Refinery, which produces between 250 and 280 tonnes of refined gold a year, said its smelter would be shut for 21 days from midnight on Thursday but that a small team would remain for care and maintenance.

(Reporting by Helen Reid; editing by Jason Neely)

