Rand Refinery restarts smelter, ramps up refining as S.Africa's lockdown eases

JOHANNESBURG, May 7 (Reuters) - Rand Refinery is restarting its smelting operations and ramping up refining as South Africa's COVID-19 lockdown starts to ease, a spokesman for the refinery, which produces between 250 and 280 tonnes of refined gold a year, said on Thursday.

The refiner shut its smelter and scaled down gold refining for the duration of the lockdown, which began on March 27 and was only beginning to ease slightly from May 1.

Rand Refinery joins the ranks of gold refineries in Switzerland firing up almost all operations again after the country relaxed its lockdown measures.

(Reporting by Helen Reid;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

