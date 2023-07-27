Rand rallies as dollar extends post-Fed losses; PPI falls sharply

Updates prices as rand gains, adds expert comments

JOHANNESBURG, July 27 (Reuters) - The South African rand made strong gains on Thursday, bolstered by bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve has reached the end of its interest rate hikes.

The Fed on Wednesday raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, as expected, but traders appeared unconvinced by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments leaving the door open to another hike in September.

At 1110 GMT, the rand traded at 17.4875 against the dollar ZAR=D3, around 0.7% stronger than its previous close after earlier trading up as much as 1.1%.

The dollar was down about 0.4% against a basket of global currencies =USD, extending losses from Wednesday, while risk appetite globally was buoyed by the prospect of an end to Fed tightening.

"We've likely arrived at peak rates in the U.S.," said Nolan Wapenaar, co-chief investment officer at South African asset manager Anchor Capital.

"We expect that the Fed holds at their meeting in September and by the time of the next meeting in November inflation seems to be sustainably on the trajectory lower," he added.

Data on Thursday showed South African producer inflation ZAPPIY=ECI, ZAPPI=ECI slowed sharply in June to 4.8% in annual terms from 7.3% in May, whereas analysts polled by Reuters had expected a smaller slowdown to 6.0%.

That did little to move the rand but added to evidence seen in consumer inflation numbers that price pressures in Africa's most industrialised economy are easing considerably.

Slowing inflation and the South African central bank's decision to leave its main interest rate on hold last week have spurred buying of government bonds and contributed to the rand's strong showing in July, with the currency now up more than 7% against the dollar this month.

Another factor helping the rand is investors' belief that a Chinese stimulus package will drive growth in its economy and in metal-producing nations like South Africa, said Casparus Treurnicht, a Gryphon Asset Management portfolio manager.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the blue-chip Top-40 index .JTOPI last traded almost 0.6% stronger than its previous close. South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was stronger, the yield down 7 basis points to 10.185%.

(Reporting by Tannur Anders; Editing by Alexander Winning)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

