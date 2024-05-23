Rand Mining Welcomes New Company Secretary

Rand Mining Limited (AU:RND) has released an update.

Rand Mining Limited has announced the appointment of Mr Sheran De Silva as the new Joint Company Secretary. The company’s board expressed their welcome to Mr De Silva in his new role. Interested shareholders are directed to contact Mr Roland Berzins for further information.

