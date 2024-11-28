Rand Mining Secures Strong Shareholder Support

Rand Mining Limited (AU:RND) has released an update.

Rand Mining Limited has announced the results of its annual general meeting, where all resolutions, including the election of Otakar Demis as a director, were passed successfully. The meeting demonstrated strong shareholder support, with the remuneration report and director election receiving overwhelming approval. These positive outcomes may bolster investor confidence in the company’s governance and future strategic direction.

