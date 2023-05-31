Rand hovers near record low as China data hits commodity currencies

Updates prices throughout, adds fund manager in paragraph 7

JOHANNESBURG, May 31 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand retreated on Wednesday, circling near a record low hit in the previous session, as weak manufacturing data for China hit commodity currencies and the dollar rose on weakening European inflation.

The rand has in May lost more than 7% against the dollar, as investor sentiment soured over factors including a heightened power crisis and U.S. allegations, denied by South Africa, that it supplied weapons to Russia last year.

At 1100 GMT, the rand traded at 19.7550 against the dollar ZAR=D3, around 0.4% weaker than its previous close after earlier falling as low as 19.8500 to the dollar.

The dollar =USD was up more than 0.4% against a basket of global currencies.

The rand touched an all-time low of 19.8600 to the dollar on Tuesday.

Some analysts believe it will reach 20 to the dollar.

Data showing China's manufacturing sector had not rebounded, as some investors wanted, contributed to Wednesday's rand weakness, said Casparus Treurnicht, a portfolio manager at Gryphon Asset Management.

China is South Africa's biggest trading partner.

Shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange also fell, with the blue-chip Top-40 index .JTOPI down around 0.4%.

But South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was marginally firmer, the yield down 1.5 basis points to 11.300%.

(Reporting by Tannur Anders and Alexander Winning; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

