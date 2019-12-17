Rand flat after overnight rally on Sino-U.S. trade cheer

Dec 17 (Reuters) - South African rand was trading flat against the dollar on Tuesday after an overnight rally fuelled by optimism over an interim trade deal between Washington and Beijing.

* Rand was trading at 14.3560 versus the greenback, as of 0545 GMT, 0.07% stronger from the previous close. ZAR=D3

* "Overnight trade saw the rand briefly break below the R14.35/$ mark," Peregrine Treasury Solutions said in a note, as markets around the world thrived on improved sentiment after a thaw in the 17-month-old trade dispute.

* Markets are awaiting a raft of data releases from the UK, Europe and the United States due on Tuesday, covering jobs, trade balance and industrial and manufacturing production.

* "Should the euphoria continue we can even look for a break below the R14.30 mark," Peregrine said.

* Government bonds also strengthened, with the yield on benchmark 2026 instrument falling 2.5 basis points to 8.265%. ZAR186=

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

