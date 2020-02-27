Rand falters as public wage cuts may not save South Africa's credit rating

Updates with latest prices, movements

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The South African rand fell on Thursday as some analysts predicted that proposed cuts to the public sector wage bill wouldn't be enough to save the country's investment-grade credit rating.

At 1525 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 was 0.6% weaker at 15.4100 per U.S. dollar.

The rand had initially strengthened after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni unveiled the plan to cut the public sector wage bill by 160 billion rand ($10.5 billion) in his budget speech on Wednesday.

Ratings agencies have cited rising public sector pay as a major fiscal risk. But market optimism soon faded as analysts were sceptical that the government could overcome union resistance to the wage cut plan.

The wage cuts are also insufficient to arrest a steep run-up in government debt and prevent an alarming 6.8% of GDP budget deficit next fiscal year.

Moody's is due to review South Africa's credit rating next month. It is the only one among the big three international ratings firms to rate South Africa investment grade and was yet to comment on Mboweni's budget speech.

"All told the package is unlikely to be sufficient to convince Moody's," said Elisabeth Andreae, a forex analyst at Commerzbank. "Despite the initially positive market reaction to the budget speech we therefore continue to see the rand under depreciation pressure."

Johannesburg-listed stocks also tumbled, with the Top-40 Index .JTOPI and All-Share Index .JALSH both closing down roughly 3%.

Among fallers, shares in retailer Massmart MSMJ.J dropped more than 5% after it reported an annual headline loss of 1.1 billion rand.

($1 = 15.2377 rand)

(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Susan Fenton)

