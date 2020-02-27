World Markets

Rand falters as public wage cuts may not save South Africa's credit rating

Contributors
Alexander Winning Reuters
Nqobile Dludla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The South African rand fell on Thursday as some analysts predicted that proposed cuts to the public sector wage bill wouldn't be enough to save the country's investment-grade credit rating.

Updates with latest prices, movements

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The South African rand fell on Thursday as some analysts predicted that proposed cuts to the public sector wage bill wouldn't be enough to save the country's investment-grade credit rating.

At 1525 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 was 0.6% weaker at 15.4100 per U.S. dollar.

The rand had initially strengthened after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni unveiled the plan to cut the public sector wage bill by 160 billion rand ($10.5 billion) in his budget speech on Wednesday.

Ratings agencies have cited rising public sector pay as a major fiscal risk. But market optimism soon faded as analysts were sceptical that the government could overcome union resistance to the wage cut plan.

The wage cuts are also insufficient to arrest a steep run-up in government debt and prevent an alarming 6.8% of GDP budget deficit next fiscal year.

Moody's is due to review South Africa's credit rating next month. It is the only one among the big three international ratings firms to rate South Africa investment grade and was yet to comment on Mboweni's budget speech.

"All told the package is unlikely to be sufficient to convince Moody's," said Elisabeth Andreae, a forex analyst at Commerzbank. "Despite the initially positive market reaction to the budget speech we therefore continue to see the rand under depreciation pressure."

Johannesburg-listed stocks also tumbled, with the Top-40 Index .JTOPI and All-Share Index .JALSH both closing down roughly 3%.

Among fallers, shares in retailer Massmart MSMJ.J dropped more than 5% after it reported an annual headline loss of 1.1 billion rand.

($1 = 15.2377 rand)

(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((alexander.winning@tr.com; +27 11 595 2801))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular