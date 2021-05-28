Rand Capital Corporation (RAND) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 01, 2021

Rand Capital Corporation (RAND) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RAND prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -93.83% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $18.5, the dividend yield is 2.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RAND was $18.5, representing a -15.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.00 and a 80.49% increase over the 52 week low of $10.25.

RAND is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) and Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC). RAND's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.27.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RAND Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.