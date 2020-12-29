Rand Capital Corporation (RAND) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Rand Capital Corporation (RAND) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RAND prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -17.9% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of RAND was $18.07, representing a -51.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.08 and a 76.29% increase over the 52 week low of $10.25.

RAND is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Express Company (AXP) and S&P Global Inc. (SPGI). RAND's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.74.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RAND Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.