Rand Capital Corporation (RAND) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2021

Rand Capital Corporation (RAND) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RAND prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 40% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $17.23, the dividend yield is 3.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RAND was $17.23, representing a -36.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.98 and a 41.46% increase over the 52 week low of $12.18.

RAND is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) and Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC). RAND's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.61.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the rand Dividend History page.

