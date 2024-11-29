News & Insights

Rana Gruber Boosts Magnetite Production with HJH Partnership

November 29, 2024 — 10:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Rana Gruber AS (DE:7XH) has released an update.

Rana Gruber ASA has secured a contract with HJH to manage operations at the upcoming Stensundtjern open-pit mine, anticipated to boost magnetite production significantly by 2026. This collaboration supports Rana Gruber’s strategy to provide a steady supply of high-quality iron ore to European markets, while maintaining cost efficiency. The move aligns with the company’s existing investment plans, ensuring no additional expenditures beyond their capital expenditure strategy.

