Rana Gruber Boosts Magnetite Production with HJH Partnership

Rana Gruber ASA has secured a contract with HJH to manage operations at the upcoming Stensundtjern open-pit mine, anticipated to boost magnetite production significantly by 2026. This collaboration supports Rana Gruber’s strategy to provide a steady supply of high-quality iron ore to European markets, while maintaining cost efficiency. The move aligns with the company’s existing investment plans, ensuring no additional expenditures beyond their capital expenditure strategy.

