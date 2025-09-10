Ramsey Expert Says the 7 Baby Steps Still Work Today Despite Criticism: Here’s Why

George Kamel, a Ramsey personality, recently shared a video with his nearly 500,000 YouTube subscribers explaining why Dave Ramsey’s “7 Baby Steps” still work today. Over the past few years, as prices have risen and the world has changed, many people have criticized the baby steps, arguing that they no longer work with today’s prices.

However, in his video, Kamel explains that the baby steps are still relevant today and that these steps still help many people learn how to get out of debt and create wealth just as they have since Dave Ramsey first published them.

Consider This: Dave Ramsey Says This is the Best Way To Pay Off Debt

Find Out: 8 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

As of Q2 2025, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York reports that U.S. household debt stands at $18.39 trillion, with $1.21 trillion of that being credit card debt. So, Americans need solutions more than ever when it comes to conquering debt.

Kamel explains that even though many people think the baby steps are outdated, those seeking a way to learn how to manage their finances can still utilize them. The Ramsey personality said that he himself used the baby steps to go from $40,000 in debt to becoming a millionaire in net worth.

With that said, here’s why Kamel still thinks the baby steps can still help people’s finances in the face of current economic conditions and widespread criticism.

The Starter Emergency Fund

Baby step one is to save $1,000 in a starter emergency fund. Of all the baby steps, baby step one gets the most criticism. Many people argue that $1,000 is not enough to cover many modern-day emergencies.

However, Kamel explains that this emergency fund is not intended to cover multiple financial issues. The purpose of the starter emergency fund is to learn how to save and achieve a psychological win before starting to pay off debt.

For You: Here’s How To Build an Emergency Fund Without Blowing Your Budget

The Debt Snowball

There are many ways to pay off debt, and many people argue that the debt avalanche method makes more financial sense than the debt snowball method because it involves paying off debt from the highest interest rate to the lowest.

With the debt snowball method, people pay off debt from the smallest balance to the largest. Kamel explains that the debt snowball is effective because it gives people momentum. When people first start the journey, it’s easier to pay off small balances first, which can help them stay committed to the process.

Baby Steps 3 Through 7

The rest of the baby steps include saving a larger emergency fund that provides for six to 12 months of reserves, investing and growing long-term wealth, paying for children’s college education, paying off the mortgage, and living a generous life. Kamel explains that all of these steps are still relevant in the order recommended by Ramsey.

Final Thoughts

The baby steps have helped millions of people become debt-free, live a less stressful life and achieve financial wealth. Although many detractors claim that the seven baby steps Dave Ramsey teaches are no longer relevant, Kamel’s video demonstrates that not only did the baby steps work for him, but they can still help people learn how to manage their money successfully in today’s society.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Ramsey Expert Says the 7 Baby Steps Still Work Today Despite Criticism: Here’s Why

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.