Ramsdens Holdings Reports Major Shareholding Change

Ramsdens Holdings (GB:RFX) has released an update.

Ramsdens Holdings PLC has announced a change in major holdings, where Stephen Peter Burton has crossed a significant threshold, now owning 3.37% of the company’s voting rights as of May 13, 2024. The notification, completed in London on May 24, 2024, does not involve any financial instruments, indicating a direct change in share ownership.

For further insights into GB:RFX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.