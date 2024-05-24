News & Insights

Ramsdens Holdings Reports Major Shareholding Change

Ramsdens Holdings (GB:RFX) has released an update.

Ramsdens Holdings PLC has announced a change in major holdings, where Stephen Peter Burton has crossed a significant threshold, now owning 3.37% of the company’s voting rights as of May 13, 2024. The notification, completed in London on May 24, 2024, does not involve any financial instruments, indicating a direct change in share ownership.

