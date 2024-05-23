Ramsdens Holdings Announces Executive Transition

Ramsdens Holdings (GB:RFX) has released an update.

Ramsdens Holdings PLC, a diversified financial services and retail company, has announced board changes with Non-Executive Chair Andrew Meehan set to step down at the next AGM in March 2025. Senior Independent Director Simon Herrick is slated to succeed Meehan, who has been credited with guiding the company from a family-owned business to a publicly-quoted entity with significant growth in profits and net assets. A search for a new Non-Executive Director is underway to broaden the board’s expertise.

For further insights into GB:RFX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.