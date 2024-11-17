News & Insights

Ramsay Health Care Updates on Director’s Share Acquisition

November 17, 2024 — 10:17 pm EST

Ramsay Health Care (AU:RHC) has released an update.

Ramsay Health Care has updated its shareholders on a change in the shareholding of its director, Craig Ralph McNally. He has acquired an additional 14,619 Restricted Ordinary Shares as part of his FY2024 short term incentive award. This acquisition reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to aligning executive compensation with shareholder interests.

