Ramsay Health Care Updates on Director’s Share Acquisition

Ramsay Health Care (AU:RHC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Ramsay Health Care has updated its shareholders on a change in the shareholding of its director, Craig Ralph McNally. He has acquired an additional 14,619 Restricted Ordinary Shares as part of his FY2024 short term incentive award. This acquisition reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to aligning executive compensation with shareholder interests.

For further insights into AU:RHC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.