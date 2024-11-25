Ramsay Health Care Successfully Passes All AGM Resolutions

Ramsay Health Care (AU:RHC) has released an update.

Ramsay Health Care’s 2024 Annual General Meeting resulted in all resolutions being passed, including the re-election and election of several Non-Executive Directors and the amendment of the company’s constitution. The meeting also approved the grant of performance rights to the incoming Managing Director, signaling confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic direction. These decisions could potentially impact Ramsay Health Care’s market position and investor interest.

