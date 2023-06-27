Ramsay Health Care, Sime Darby explore sale of Asia joint venture

Adds details on deal in paragraphs 2-3, background on JV in paragraphs 4-5

June 28 (Reuters) - Ramsay Health Care RHC.AX and Malaysian conglomerate Sime Darby SIME.KL are exploring the sale of their Asia-focused healthcare joint venture, Australia's largest private hospital operator said on Wednesday.

Reuters had reported in late-March that the companies were planning to revive a sale of the Malaysia-based Ramsay Sime Darby Health Care (RSD) joint venture in a deal that could value the business at 6 billion ringgit. ($1.29 billion)

"The decision has been reached following the receipt of significant inbound interest in RSD at values that are in shareholders' interests to explore," Ramsay said.

Ramsay Sime Darby was set up in 2013 through an equal joint venture.

Its portfolio consists of 1,530 licensed beds across seven hospitals in Malaysia and Indonesia, according to Sime Darby's 2022 annual report.

($1 = 4.6620 ringgit)

