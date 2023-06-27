Ramsay Health Care, Sime Darby explore sale of Asia joint venture

June 28 (Reuters) - Ramsay Health Care RHC.AX and Malaysian conglomerate Sime Darby SIME.KL are exploring the sale of their Asia-focused healthcare joint venture, Australia's largest private hospital operator said on Wednesday.

