Ramsay Health Care, Sime Darby explore sale of Asia joint venture

June 27, 2023 — 06:32 pm EDT

Written by Harish Sridharan for Reuters ->

June 28 (Reuters) - Ramsay Health Care RHC.AX and Malaysian conglomerate Sime Darby SIME.KL are exploring the sale of their Asia-focused healthcare joint venture, Australia's largest private hospital operator said on Wednesday.

