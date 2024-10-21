News & Insights

Ramsay Health Care Declares Upcoming Dividend Payout

Ramsay Health Care (AU:RHC) has released an update.

Ramsay Health Care Limited has announced a dividend distribution of AUD 3.3162 for its securities, with an ex-date of March 31, 2025, and a payment date set for April 22, 2025. This distribution relates to a six-month period ending on April 21, 2025, providing investors with an opportunity to benefit from the company’s financial performance.

