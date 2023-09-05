Ramsay Health Care (ASX:RHC) Price Target Decreased by 11.11% to 58.07

The average one-year price target for Ramsay Health Care (ASX:RHC) has been revised to 58.07 / share. This is an decrease of 11.11% from the prior estimate of 65.32 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 43.43 to a high of 73.93 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.18% from the latest reported closing price of 52.23 / share.

Ramsay Health Care Maintains 1.44% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.44%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.57. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 186 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ramsay Health Care. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 2.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RHC is 0.08%, an increase of 14.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.92% to 11,924K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,304K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,308K shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RHC by 9.01% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,388K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,344K shares, representing an increase of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RHC by 16.86% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 970K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 578K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 576K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RHC by 11.02% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 480K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 461K shares, representing an increase of 3.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RHC by 17.39% over the last quarter.

