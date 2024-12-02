News & Insights

Ramsay Health Care Appoints New Director Natalie Davis

December 02, 2024 — 11:00 pm EST

Ramsay Health Care (AU:RHC) has released an update.

Ramsay Health Care has announced the appointment of Natalie Davis as a director effective December 2, 2024. Davis has been awarded 48,278 fully paid ordinary shares under the company’s Equity Incentive Plan, with a vesting schedule extending through 2027. This strategic appointment and share allocation may influence Ramsay’s stock performance as it aligns with the company’s long-term incentive structure.

