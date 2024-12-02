Ramsay Health Care Appoints New Director Natalie Davis

Ramsay Health Care (AU:RHC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Ramsay Health Care has announced the appointment of Natalie Davis as a director effective December 2, 2024. Davis has been awarded 48,278 fully paid ordinary shares under the company’s Equity Incentive Plan, with a vesting schedule extending through 2027. This strategic appointment and share allocation may influence Ramsay’s stock performance as it aligns with the company’s long-term incentive structure.

For further insights into AU:RHC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.