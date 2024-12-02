News & Insights

Ramsay Health Care Announces Director Resignation

Ramsay Health Care (AU:RHC) has released an update.

Ramsay Health Care has announced the resignation of Craig Ralph McNally from his director position as of December 1, 2024. McNally’s financial interests include a substantial number of ordinary shares and performance rights under the company’s equity incentive plan. This transition may interest investors monitoring changes in company leadership and their potential impact on stock performance.

For further insights into AU:RHC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

