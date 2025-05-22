Stocks
RAMP

$RAMP stock is up 22% today. Here's what we see in our data.

May 22, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

$RAMP stock has now risen 22% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $34,685,603 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $RAMP:

$RAMP Insider Trading Activity

$RAMP insiders have traded $RAMP stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RAMP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • VIHAN SHARMA (CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER) sold 39,845 shares for an estimated $1,416,888
  • KIMBERLY BLOOMSTON (CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 18,397 shares for an estimated $584,360.
  • MOHSIN HUSSAIN (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) sold 3,554 shares for an estimated $119,663

$RAMP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of $RAMP stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RAMP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RAMP in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Evercore ISI issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/16/2025

