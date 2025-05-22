$RAMP stock is up 22% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RAMP stock has now risen 22% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $34,685,603 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $RAMP:
$RAMP Insider Trading Activity
$RAMP insiders have traded $RAMP stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RAMP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- VIHAN SHARMA (CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER) sold 39,845 shares for an estimated $1,416,888
- KIMBERLY BLOOMSTON (CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 18,397 shares for an estimated $584,360.
- MOHSIN HUSSAIN (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) sold 3,554 shares for an estimated $119,663
$RAMP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of $RAMP stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INTRINSIC EDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 491,849 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,856,932
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 474,718 shares (-4.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,409,128
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 341,036 shares (+9007.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,914,681
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 307,984 shares (+31.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,050,701
- FMR LLC added 287,296 shares (+394.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,509,917
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 283,747 shares (+3.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,417,146
- WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP removed 248,486 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,495,424
$RAMP Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RAMP in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Evercore ISI issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/16/2025
