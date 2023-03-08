RAMP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of LiveRamp Holdings Inc (Symbol: RAMP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.06, changing hands as low as $22.78 per share. LiveRamp Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RAMP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, RAMP's low point in its 52 week range is $15.37 per share, with $40.105 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.85.
