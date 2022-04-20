Ramos-Horta declares victory in East Timor presidential election

DILI, April 21 (Reuters) - Independence leader and Nobel laureate Jose Ramos-Horta declared victory in East Timor’s presidential election on Thursday, calling for unity and dialogue after a final count showed he had secured 62% of the vote.

"I have received this mandate from our people, from the nation, in an overwhelming demonstration of our people's commitment to democracy," he told reporters.

(Reporting by Nelson Da Cruz; Writing by Kate Lamb; Editing by Ed Davies)

