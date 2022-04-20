Ramos-Horta declares victory in East Timor presidential election

Contributor
Nelson Da Cruz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LIRIO DA FONSECA

Independence leader and Nobel laureate Jose Ramos-Horta declared victory in East Timor’s presidential election on Thursday, calling for unity and dialogue after a final count showed he had secured 62% of the vote.

DILI, April 21 (Reuters) - Independence leader and Nobel laureate Jose Ramos-Horta declared victory in East Timor’s presidential election on Thursday, calling for unity and dialogue after a final count showed he had secured 62% of the vote.

"I have received this mandate from our people, from the nation, in an overwhelming demonstration of our people's commitment to democracy," he told reporters.

(Reporting by Nelson Da Cruz; Writing by Kate Lamb; Editing by Ed Davies)

((Kate.Lamb@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters