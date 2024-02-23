Ramkrishna Forgings (NSEI:RKFORGE) Price Target Increased by 7.99% to 666.06

The average one-year price target for Ramkrishna Forgings (NSEI:RKFORGE) has been revised to 666.06 / share. This is an increase of 7.99% from the prior estimate of 616.76 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 285.83 to a high of 903.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.32% from the latest reported closing price of 751.10 / share.

Ramkrishna Forgings Maintains 0.27% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.27%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ramkrishna Forgings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RKFORGE is 0.03%, an increase of 17.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 13K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JEVNX - Emerging Markets Fund Class NAV holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JAJBX - Emerging Markets Value Trust Series I holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

