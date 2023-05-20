News & Insights

RAMKRISHNA FORGINGS (NSE:RKFORGE) Price Target Increased by 8.58% to 359.65

May 20, 2023 — 07:41 pm EDT

The average one-year price target for RAMKRISHNA FORGINGS (NSE:RKFORGE) has been revised to 359.65 / share. This is an increase of 8.58% from the prior estimate of 331.24 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 282.80 to a high of 451.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.96% from the latest reported closing price of 318.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in RAMKRISHNA FORGINGS. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RKFORGE is 0.01%, an increase of 13.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 13K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IN:RKFORGE / RAMKRISHNA FORGINGS LTD. Shares Held by Institutions

JEVNX - Emerging Markets Fund Class NAV holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Emerging Markets Value Trust Series I holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

