RAMKRISHNA FORGINGS (NSE:RKFORGE) Price Target Increased by 8.58% to 359.65

The average one-year price target for RAMKRISHNA FORGINGS (NSE:RKFORGE) has been revised to 359.65 / share. This is an increase of 8.58% from the prior estimate of 331.24 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 282.80 to a high of 451.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.96% from the latest reported closing price of 318.40 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in RAMKRISHNA FORGINGS. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RKFORGE is 0.01%, an increase of 13.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 13K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JEVNX - Emerging Markets Fund Class NAV holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Emerging Markets Value Trust Series I holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.