Ramit Sethi’s Plan for Trump’s Tariff Turbulence: ‘I’m Building a War Chest’

The past several weeks have been trying for many American investors. President Trump’s Liberation Day for tariffs rattled the stock market, resulting in $10 trillion in losses for global equities between April 2 and April 9, according to Fortune. It’s understandable to react to the upheaval with fear. After all, many people lost real money.

Personal finance guru Ramit Sethi understands this and in a recent newsletter to subscribers, he shared the four steps he’s taking in light of the current economic headwinds.

Not Selling Investments

Selling stocks to stop the bleeding is an understandable emotional response, particularly when it comes to retirement. According to PBS, that causes two problems: it locks in losses and it could result in sellers missing out on potential gains.

Sethi argued for investors not to sell their stocks. “I’ve been seeing it all over Reddit and Twitter. People who’ve been screaming ‘buy and hold’ for years suddenly panic and sell everything after a few bad days. It might feel logical in the moment, but it’s almost always a devastating long-term decision,” Sethi said. Selling stocks may make Americans feel better, but it can make the pain worse.

Avoiding Emotional Money Decisions

Panic is rarely a good thing when it comes to a falling stock market. While it’s not fun to see portfolios lose value from something out of your control, emotion-based decisions can be costly.

“If you’re investing for the long term and you should be, then you don’t need to panic. I’m not selling a thing. My portfolio is built for the long game, so I’m not touching it for another 10, 20, 30 years,” Sethi said. If the stock market is indeed facing a bear market, the stock market historically always recovers from them, according to Fidelity.

He’s Growing His Emergency Fund

Having emergency savings is a hallmark of personal finance. Most experts recommend having at least three months of living expenses saved, if not six. Sethi recommended for Americans to now aim for a 12-month emergency fund.

“The people who win in a downturn are the ones who prepared before things got bad. If your income suddenly disappears, what’s your plan? Start cutting discretionary spending now, before the world forces you to,” Sethi explained.

Sethi further argued this point in a post on X. “If I had a 3% rate and I was paying an extra $200 per month towards my mortgage, I would immediately stop and put that money into savings,” Sethi said.

For Americans not in this position, looking for ways to cut costs now and diverting the funds to savings is wise. Review your streaming subscriptions, services you can live without or reduce dining out. Take those savings and put them in a high-yield savings account to boost savings.

Understanding That Anger Is OK

Sethi repeatedly states that money is political. Actions by Trump or any politician are outside most Americans’ control. The proposed tariffs by Trump would cost the average home over $3,800 annually in 2024 dollars, according to the Yale Budget Lab.

Sethi said frustration is OK. But he says that it requires fast action on the part of Americans. “Act fast. Put yourself in a safe position. Better to overcorrect than undercorrect,” Sethi said on X. Anger is appropriate, but don’t let it result in inaction that may hurt your budget in the long run.

The stock market has been tumultuous recently. Don’t let emotion guide you to poor decisions that can cost you. Instead, let it guide you to preparing your finances for more headwinds.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Ramit Sethi's Plan for Trump's Tariff Turbulence: 'I'm Building a War Chest'

