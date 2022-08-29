Ramit Sethi Says You're Not Ready to Buy a House if You Don't Have This One Thing

Ramit Sethi is a popular personal finance guru and the guy behind the successful blog, I Will Teach You To Be Rich. Part of what has made Sethi popular is that much of his advice goes counter to the mainstream. Instead of encouraging tighter budgets, less spending, and at-home coffees, Sethi instead promotes boosting your income -- and buying all the lattes you want.

That said, there is some of Sethi's advice that is right in line with other experts, especially when it comes to buying a house. For example, he is a big proponent of keeping a firm housing budget that doesn't exceed 28% of your income. He also believes you shouldn't even consider buying a home until you have one important thing: a big down payment.

20% down -- minimum

The question of how much money to put down on a new home is one of the most common new buyers ask. At the low end, it's possible to get a mortgage loan with a down payment as low as 3.5%, or even less in some cases.

But there's can and then there's should. In Sethi's opinion, you should aim to have a down payment of at least 20%, if not more.

In general, experts recommend a minimum 20% down payment because that's the minimum threshold you need for most mortgages to avoid private mortgage insurance (PMI). PMI is insurance on your loan that protects the lender's investment; think of it as the lender hedging their bets.

PMI can run as high as 2.25% of your loan value, depending on your credit, loan amount, and debt-to-income ratio. This can add a substantial amount to your monthly mortgage payment.

Forming good habits

While avoiding PMI is ideal, it's not the only reason Sethi thinks you should wait until you have a 20% down payment. It's also about developing good saving habits.

"The real reason to save 20% before buying is counterintuitive," he writes on his site. "Building the habit of saving is critical before you buy and have unexpected housing expenses such as a broken water heater, roof, or unexpected taxes."

Given the average cost of a house these days, saving for a 20% down payment can take years -- or longer. But that, Sethi says, is the point.

"I frequently get frustrated comments about how 'impractical' this rule is. 'How am I supposed to save 20%? That will take years!' Yes, it will. Which is exactly why you should save now. Saving is a habit, which is better practiced before your mortgage is at risk."

In other words: If you can adopt the discipline to save every month towards your down payment, it's that much easier to keep saving even after you buy your home. This will help you cover the unavoidable costs that are a part of owning a home.

The hard truth is that owning a home is expensive. That's one reason some people are actually better off renting. Mortgage payments are just the tip of the iceberg. You also have to deal with maintenance costs, insurance, inevitable repairs and appliance replacements -- and so on. The better you are at saving before you buy a house, the better off your finances will be as a homeowner.

The Ascent's Best Mortgage Lender of 2022

Mortgage rates are at their highest level in years — and expected to keep rising. It is more important than ever to check your rates with multiple lenders to secure the best rate possible while minimizing fees. Even a small difference in your rate could shave hundreds off your monthly payment.

That is where Better Mortgage comes in.

You can get pre-approved in as little as 3 minutes, with no hard credit check, and lock your rate at any time. Another plus? They don’t charge origination or lender fees (which can be as high as 2% of the loan amount for some lenders).

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.