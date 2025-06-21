Ramit Sethi Says It’s Not Too Late To Start Investing — 10 Ways To Get Started

We’ve all heard about the benefits of compound interest, and how if you start investing early enough, you’ll have a fat nest egg when retirement rolls around, with minimal effort. That’s true, but that doesn’t mean it’s too late to start investing in your 40s, 50s, or even later.

In a recent YouTube video, Ramit Sethi, entrepreneur, author, and founder of the “I Will Teach You to Be Rich” program for building wealth, says no matter your age, it’s not too late to start investing.

Here are 10 ways to get started in your investing journey.

Understand You Need a Different Approach

If you are well along in your career and work life, you may need to take a different approach to investing than someone who is in their 20s. It’s not better or worse, it’s just more effective for someone who wants to catch up because they got a late start. But you need to start right now. “The worst investment strategy is waiting for the perfect time because while you’re waiting, you’re getting older anyway, and regret is not helping you,” said Sethi.

Determining Your Net Worth

Many people don’t truly understand their finances because they don’t think they’ll like what they see. But if you want to start investing, you have to take a good, hard, unvarnished look at your current reality. And Sethi believes that you may be pleasantly surprised by what you find.

“Most people, when they finally look at their number, they actually realize that they’re in a better position than they thought,” he said.

To know exactly where you stand, start with your assets. Write down everything you own that has value — your home, your car, jewelry, collectibles, etc. Don’t forget any investments you already have, whether it’s a 401(k) or a savings account at the bank. Next, write down everything you owe. This includes your mortgage, your car loan, student loans, and credit card debt. Subtract your debts from your assets. This is your net worth.

“If that number is negative, don’t freak out,” said Sethi. ‘That’s just your starting point — it’s not your ending point. It’s a snapshot in time.”

Look at Your Spending

One of the primary reasons people put off investing is that they don’t think they have the money to do it. They’re living paycheck-to-paycheck, and there’s nothing left at the end of the month. “A lot of people think that they don’t have enough to invest, but once they actually take a candid look at their spending, they realize money has been slipping through their fingers for years,” Sethi said.

Look at your last three months of spending. Download three months’ worth of transactions from your credit card or debit card (or both if you use them both). Categorize each transaction as one of three things: essentials, like rent or mortgage, bills, groceries, etc.; non-essentials like gifts, dining out, and entertainment; and then what Sethi calls “hidden leaks.” These are things like forgotten subscriptions, impulse purchases, and so on.

Create a Spending Plan

Sethi cautions against calling this a budget, because nobody wants to budget. Instead, Sethi said, “This is about freeing up money so you can invest more without ruining your quality of life.”

Sethi recommends you track four numbers and the percentage of your take-home pay each consumes. Fixed costs, like your rent or mortgage, utilities, transportation, groceries, and debt service — the essentials you categorized earlier — should account for 50% to 60% of your paycheck. Next, investments should take 10% of your paycheck. Note that this comes before the non-essentials because this is also non-negotiable. Savings should be 5% to 10%. This is different from investments — this is your emergency fund or savings for future goals. The remaining 20% to 35% is for non-essentials.

What If These Numbers Don’t Work?

This is a plan, so you may need to work toward it. If your essentials are taking up more than 50% – 60% of your take-home pay, look at what you can pare down. You may be able to find a lower-cost cell phone or internet provider. Or, call your current one and see if they can lower your monthly bill. Often, they’d rather get a little less than lose you as a customer.

Next, look at your non-essential spending and see where you can cut. You don’t want to get draconian here — if you deny yourself the things that make you happy, your plan isn’t going to last very long. But look at the things that you’re willing to give up to have a more secure financial future.

Set It and Forget It

Automate your savings and investments by using direct deposit or recurring transfers. Consistency helps you build wealth, so depositing money into your savings and investment accounts automatically will help.

Pay Attention to Taxes

Now that you’ve done all this work to find the money to invest and you’ve started investing it, don’t give the government more than you have to. Work with a certified public accountant or tax advisor to make sure you’re investing the right way to minimize your taxes. Implementing the right tax strategies can help your wealth grow much faster.

Get All of Your 401(k) Matching Funds

If you have a 401(k) plan at work and your employer matches contributions, be sure you are contributing at least the amount you need to get the full match. Sethi said, “[If] you contribute a dollar to your 401(k) and let’s just say your employer matches it for a dollar, that is an instant 100% return. Where else are you going to find that kind of money?”

Your 401(k) contribution is deducted from your paycheck automatically, so you don’t even see that money. Combine that with an employer match — essentially free money — and you can’t ask for a better way to get started investing.

Don’t Take Big Risks

It’s tempting to try to make up for lost time by choosing risky investments, but Sethi advises against this. “Trying to time the market is a losing game,” he said. “I want you instead to use the ‘set it and forget it’ strategy. This is a simple, proven investment strategy. It builds wealth consistently over time instead of stressing over which investment to pick and manually rebalancing your portfolio.”

For retirement investments, Sethi recommends a target date fund. This is one mutual fund in which the investments are adjusted to become more conservative over time. As the target date approaches, the risk is reduced because you have less time to make up any losses.

Increase Your Investments Over Time

Once you’ve set up your automated investments, you won’t notice the money that goes into them each month. When your income goes up, however, increase the amount you invest as well. When you get a raise, add half of it to your investments, and let yourself spend the other half. If you get a new job or promotion, revisit your investment percentage to see if you can increase it. If you pick up a side hustle, put some of that money toward your investments.

If you haven’t yet begun to invest, you can’t start any sooner than today. There’s no need to beat yourself up that you didn’t start sooner — just start now. These ways will get you on the right track and will help you save for a more secure financial future.

