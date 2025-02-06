News & Insights

Ramit Sethi: 50 Money Truths I Wish I Had Learned in My 20s

February 06, 2025 — 08:00 am EST

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

For more than 20 years, Ramit Sethi, bestselling author of “I Will Teach You to Be Rich,” has been in the business of teaching people how to build wealth. But even this well-established money expert said he wishes he had understood certain personal finance concepts earlier in life.

In January, Sethi, 42, shared a YouTube video outlining money truths he wished he knew when he was in his 20s and 30s. Here are 50 financial concepts he shared.

Also see how to handle common money worries.

A Collage about retirement plans Roth IRA and 401k.

You Don’t Have All the Time in the World

You can’t afford to put off taking care of key financial housekeeping tasks now, like maxing out your company 401(k) for retirement, that allow you to enjoy a comfortable tomorrow. The longer you wait, the harder it gets to get things done properly.

financial advisor visiting a senior couple

There Are No Shortcuts To Building Wealth

Don’t be fooled by get-rich-quick schemes. According to Sethi, building wealth takes time, patience and discipline.

Father And Teenage Son Having Discussion With Female Teacher At High School Parents Evening.

People Have To Be Receptive to Change

Sethi said, “Beating people over the head with more information and more numbers will not get them to change. They have to be willing and open to change, and you have to connect with them.”

Three happy friends capture a cheerful moment with a selfie during their travel adventure.

Have More Fun

Get out from behind the spreadsheet. Let your money give you the gift of enjoying experiences and becoming more adventurous, spontaneous and generous.

Group of hikers and friends walking on a mountain at sunset.

Time Your Experiences

Sethi uses the example of someone backpacking across Europe. This is usually easier for a healthy twentysomething than it is for individuals in their 50s.

Financial management stock photo

You Don’t Have To Be Perfect

If you strive for perfection at every turn, this could hold you back from getting started. Embrace the understanding that your financial picture won’t be perfect and you’ll find yourself improving along the way.

Man check social media in gym, workout music playlist on smartphone and typing online conversation. Happy young athlete sitting on floor, sports health application and fitness lifestyle technology stock photo

Spend Money on Becoming Who You Want To Be

Do you want to be in better shape? Consider getting a gym membership to reach this goal.

happy couple standing next to for sale sign shaking hands with real estate agent

Have a Big Cash Reserve

This is about having more money outside an emergency fund. Sethi said you want a big enough cash reserve to be able to take advantage of opportunities, like investing, when they present themselves.

A family sits on the couch together looking happy and smiling.

Create a Tripod of Stability

Sethi said the three most important things in his tripod are having healthy relationships, being in a healthy workplace and living in a healthy housing environment. The stability found in this tripod allows him to take on more risk in other areas of his life.

Two african american friends dressed in casual wear sitting against each other and communicating having conflict in relationship.

Talk About Money Early in Your Relationship

This ties back in with Sethi’s first tip. The longer you wait to discuss finances in your relationship, the harder it gets to have this conversation.

It's generous to help to other stock photo

The More You Make, the More Generous You Can Be

Doesn’t it feel good to make a donation to your favorite cause or toward a GoFundMe when you have the means to do so?

Portrait of confident businesswoman doing some paperwork and using laptop while working at coffee shop.

Get Used to Waste

Not everything you buy will have an immediate return on investment in your life — and that’s OK. Sethi said it’s fine to waste a little bit of money throughout your financial journey. While you should try to reduce waste, attempting to fully eliminate waste is not the point.

Cropped shot of a happy senior woman sitting alone in her living room and going through paperwork.

You Don’t Have To Do What Everyone Else Is Doing

Even if it feels, and looks, like everyone on social media is buying a house, buying a car or going on vacation, you choose your rich life.

Pretty young female friends shopping for perfect dress in store.

Try on the Clothes First, Then Look at the Price Tag

Doing this may be better for your budget than you realize. Instead of paying for several cheaply made pieces of clothing that fall apart in a few months, you’ll be investing in wardrobe staples built to last.

Rear view of tourist in hotel looking through the window.

Don’t Use the Mini Bar

It’s always overpriced.

Bed breakfast with coffee cup, croissants and orange juice on white sheets.

Expose Yourself To Different Ways of Living and Using Money

Sethi uses the example of the time he interviewed at Microsoft while in college and the company allowed him to expense anything. Sethi ordered room service for the first time ever, which he said was a “magical” experience.

A woman is carefully observing trading charts reflected in her glasses at home stock photo

Be Careful About Where You Get Advice

This truth applies to all types of advice, whether you’re seeking insight into your career or help managing your money.

Young african woman holding home keys while hugging boyfriend in their new apartment after buying real estate.

Acknowledge Reality

If there are certain milestones you know you want to accomplish in your life, like buying a home, start saving for a home before you find the perfect listing.

Successful woman in a business trip traveling by plane.

Monitor Your Language

“When I took a trip, I would say, ‘This is a once-in-a-lifetime trip,'” Sethi said. “No it’s not! If I want to do it again, I can.”

Couple buying a house with a real estate agent.

Don’t Let the Tail Wag the Dog

Sethi uses the example of not moving somewhere just so you can save on taxes. Instead, he recommends choosing where you really move to first and letting taxes be a secondary part of the decision.

woman looking at hot air baloons.

Certain Things Are Worth the Extra Money Spent

It’s worth it to pay more money for great talent, clothes and experiences.

Young African American woman on mobile phone with shocked look on her face, sitting in kitchen.

Other Things Are Not Worth Paying Extra

Per Sethi’s example, this includes 1% AUM fees from financial advisors.

Young woman using a laptop while working from home.

Whatever Money You Save, Invest the Difference

Is there an unnecessary expense you don’t have to pay for, like home ownership because you didn’t choose it? Sethi recommends investing the difference. This is the quickest, and most legitimate, way to build wealth.

Debt free is the life for me stock photo

It’s Not Normal To Carry Tons of Credit Card Debt

Many people may be in credit card debt, but you don’t have to be one of them.

luxury travel, romantic beach getaway holidays for honeymoon couple, tropical vacation in luxurious hotel.

Do Things Exactly How You Want To Do Them

When Sethi was younger, he said he did stuff at the level he could afford. Now that he’s older, he said he has a vision for how he wants to do certain things — and he won’t budge on it. If he can’t do it exactly that way, he said he’ll wait until he can.

Happy mother with her daughter choosing and buying school supplies.

Decide Where You Want an Unlimited Budget

Create your own money rule around something you truly love to buy. Sethi said he gave himself the gift of an unlimited book budget.

Young couple in love starting family life, got a chance of acquiring independent home ownership, given key from new apartment, social renting, purchasing new apartment, meeting with real estate agent.

Renting Can Be a Better Financial Decision Than Buying

Run the numbers to see which makes more financial sense for your unique circumstances.

A couple working on their finances and calculating their disposable income.

Talking About Money With Your Partner Is Not Weird

“If you are married, you are running a business — the business of running a household together,” Sethi said. “Talking about money can bring you closer together and build that connection.”

Confident adult Asian executive woman in formal clothes concentrating on screen and interacting with smartphone while sitting in luxurious automobile in city.

Don’t Be Misled By What You See on the Surface

If you see someone spending a lot of money on social media, don’t make assumptions about their financial situation. Actually, you shouldn’t think about what they’re doing at all. Focus on yourself and run your own race.

Couple buying a house and reviewing the contract with their real estate agent stock photo

Not Everyone Makes Money on Their House

According to Sethi, 50% of people don’t know their own household income. And a lot of people don’t understand the phantom costs that come with owning a house — such as fees, opportunity costs and inflation.

Woman paying bills from home stock photo

In Debt? Don’t Talk About Generational Wealth

Pay off your debt first.

A couple smiles and looks happy during a meeting with their adviser.

The Second-Best Time To Start Investing Is Today

So what if you didn’t start investing at age 17? If you start investing today, it moves you that much closer to reaching your rich life.

Shot of a businesswoman looking at her smartphone after receiving good news stock photo

Celebrate the Journey

Otherwise, you’ll always feel behind.

Senior couple dating outdoors stock photo

Do Not Be a Doomer

Surrounding yourself with nothing but doom and gloom news, thoughts or ideas makes it that much easier to start believing in it.

Art girl and laptop video call in studio for professional remote sale of painting on canvas online. Creative indian woman with focus and concentration selling artwork on the internet in workshop. stock photo

Beware of Fake Metrics

Focus on the things that matter instead.

law firm intern.

9-5 Jobs Are Not for Losers

No matter how many TikTok entrepreneurs say otherwise, 9-5 jobs are not for losers.

Two male friends drinking coffee and talking in outdoor cafe.

Talk About Where You’re Struggling

Many people will try to avoid having these discussions, but Sethi said that when you share what’s going on — including what’s going well and what’s hard — people really connect to you.

Business woman, night and graphic designer on computer in office at table working on deadline.

What Got You Here Won’t Get You There

This money truth is actually the title of a book by Marshall Goldsmith. It refers to people who have certain skills that get them to reach a level, but getting to the next level means developing new skills. 

Sethi uses the example of being a good listener and becoming more emotionally sensitive, which he said are among the most important things he has done in the last 20 years.

The Eiffel Tower in Paris against a backdrop of a colorful sunset

Give Yourself the Gift of True Awe Every Year

At least one “wow” moment every 365 days.

Image of an Asian Chinese senior man receiving a box of free food and groceries from volunteer at a drive through food bank.

Don’t Just Think of Yourself

Ask yourself how you can use your money to help others around you.

Happy mature couple searching for the right car in a showroom.

Don’t Buy Something Just Because You Think You Deserve It

This is particularly true of things you can’t afford, like a new car.

iStock-2149153835

Become an Expert at Leisure

Don’t overwork yourself. Enjoy yourself.

Happy Indian woman reading good news in letter, notification, holding paper, smiling girl rejoicing success, student excited by positive exam results, showing yes gesture, sitting on couch at home.

Reframe Negative Thoughts Into Positive Ones

Instead of thinking you’re lazy because you’re not working right this second, reframe this thought as one where you’re resting and recuperating. When it’s time to get back to work, you’ll be ready.

Elderly man using laptop, think, stock photo

Avoid Get-Rich-Quick Schemes

Sethi said, “Some people will willingly get scammed because they do not want to do the hard work. They’re looking for get-rich-quick schemes no matter how many times you tell them it’s a scam. Don’t become one of these people.”

Chinese couple using a laptop in the living room and planning a vacation.

Double or Triple Your Projected Big Expense

If you have a major expense coming up, like spending money on a wedding or vacation, double or triple this amount. Doing so will bring you closer to your actual spend when you factor in all the related expenses.

Shot of an attractive young woman relaxing at home.

It’s OK To Say No

You don’t have to say yes to everything you’re invited to, especially if you’re focusing on saving money or getting out of debt. Your true friends will be OK if you say no.

Cute and lovely girlfriends enjoying their time together at the cafe.

Appreciate People Who Put in the Effort

People remember, and appreciate, the moments when you dressed nicely and kept your space tidy.

Young businesswoman freelancer manager accountant counting funds, savings, money using calculator in office.

If You Can’t Pay It Off, Don’t Charge It on Your Credit Card

Credit card debt is a slippery slope.

Cropped shot of a cheerful elderly woman hugging her husband who's in a wheelchair at home during the day.

Your Loved Ones Remember Who Steps Up When They Need Help

Sethi still remembers who donated at least $20 when he and his wife launched a fundraiser. “Those things stick with us.”

Confident young Asian businesswoman standing smiling at the camera in a boardroom with colleagues in the background.

Nobody Cares

When Sethi helped a friend get a 75% raise, he taught her not to go into negotiations talking about how much or how hard she works. Your boss doesn’t care about that. What they care about is how you’re making their lives easier and making them money. 

Once she reframed this narrative, Sethi said, she remembered one of life’s key lessons. Nobody cares, so show them in a way that makes them care.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Ramit Sethi: 50 Money Truths I Wish I Had Learned in My 20s

