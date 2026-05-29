Ramiah Investment Group Opens Direxion Nasdaq-100 Equal Weight ETF Stake, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Ramiah Investment Group bought 65,072 shares of QQQE; estimated trade size was $6.68 million based on quarterly average pricing

Quarter-end value of the new QQQE position was $6.41 million, reflecting a net position change that incorporates price movement during the quarter

The purchase represented a trade size equal to 6.71% of reported assets under management (AUM) for the quarter.

Post-trade, Ramiah held 65,072 shares of QQQE, valued at $6.41 million as of March 31, 2026

The position accounts for 6.45% of the fund’s reportable AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings

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What happened

According to a SEC filing dated April 21, 2026, Ramiah Investment Group opened a new position in Direxion Shares ETF Trust - Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) by acquiring 65,072 shares. The value of the stake at quarter end was $6.41 million, reflecting both trading and price changes over the period.

What else to know

This was a new position for Ramiah, representing 6.45% of its reportable U.S. equity AUM as of March 31, 2026

Top five holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT:BIL: $22.88 million (23.0% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:RSP: $14.45 million (14.5% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:VTI: $11.00 million (11.1% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:VB: $8.28 million (8.3% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:VOOV: $5.28 million (5.3% of AUM)

As of May 26, 2026, QQQE shares were priced at $118.37, marking a 26.1% rise over the past year.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM 1.23 billion Price (as of market close 2026-05-26) $118.37 Dividend yield 0.58% 1-year total return 26.13%

ETF snapshot

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index ETF (QQQE) offers institutional investors an alternative to traditional NASDAQ-100 ETFs by providing equal-weighted exposure, which reduces concentration risk in mega-cap constituents.

The fund's strategy appeals to those seeking balanced participation across all index members, rather than overweighting the largest companies. With a sizable asset base, QQQE is positioned as a core holding for investors seeking diversified large-cap growth exposure through a rules-based, transparent structure.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index ETF targets investors seeking balanced participation across all index members, reducing concentration risk in mega-cap constituents.

What this transaction means for investors

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares is designed for investors who want Nasdaq-100 exposure without the largest stocks dominating the portfolio. The ETF tracks an equal-weighted version of the Nasdaq-100, resetting each constituent to roughly 1% at quarterly rebalances. That gives the rest of the index more influence than it has in a traditional cap-weighted Nasdaq-100 fund, while still keeping investors in the same growth-oriented universe.

QQQE offers a way to invest more broadly across the Nasdaq-100. It can be helpful when gains are spread beyond just the biggest technology and communication services companies, since more stocks have a chance to influence returns. However, it may underperform when only a few large companies are leading the market. Equal weighting shifts the sources of returns, but it does not make the fund defensive.

For investors, the ETF’s appeal is concentration control, not income or broad-market diversification. QQQE still carries Nasdaq-100 risk, including growth-stock valuation risk and meaningful technology exposure. It fits investors who want exposure to the Nasdaq-100 but want fewer of their results tied to a handful of dominant companies.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.