Ramelius Resources Seeks Quotation for New Shares

Ramelius Resources Limited (AU:RMS) has released an update.

Ramelius Resources Limited has applied for the quotation of new securities on the ASX, with a total of 20,000 ordinary fully paid shares to be quoted as of May 31, 2024. This move could indicate an expansion or incentive strategy, sparking interest among investors and market watchers.

For further insights into AU:RMS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.