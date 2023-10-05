Ramelius Resources (RMLRF) Price Target Increased by 44.32% to 1.08

The average one-year price target for Ramelius Resources (OTC:RMLRF) has been revised to 1.08 / share. This is an increase of 44.32% from the prior estimate of 0.75 dated December 1, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.98 to a high of 1.32 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.54% from the latest reported closing price of 0.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 507 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ramelius Resources. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 4.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMLRF is 0.75%, an increase of 4.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 52.74% to 229,533K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 51,932K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 42,554K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,344K shares, representing an increase of 14.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMLRF by 31.24% over the last quarter.

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 29,569K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,369K shares, representing an increase of 7.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMLRF by 12.89% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,873K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 457K shares, representing an increase of 96.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMLRF by 98.90% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 11,213K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,934K shares, representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMLRF by 1.39% over the last quarter.

