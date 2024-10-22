Ramelius Resources Lists New Shares on ASX

Ramelius Resources Limited (AU:RMS) has released an update.

Ramelius Resources Limited has announced the listing of 293,333 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange, providing an opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s growth and potential. This move is part of an employee incentive scheme, reflecting the company’s commitment to rewarding its workforce while enhancing market liquidity.

