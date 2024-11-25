Ramelius Resources Issues Unquoted Performance Rights

Ramelius Resources Limited (AU:RMS) has released an update.

Ramelius Resources Limited has issued 486,842 unquoted performance rights under an employee incentive scheme, with restrictions on their transfer until a future date. These securities are not listed on the ASX, highlighting the company’s strategy to incentivize its employees through equity compensation. Such moves can potentially impact Ramelius’s stock performance as they align employee interests with company growth.

