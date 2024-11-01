Ramelius Resources Issues New Performance Rights

Ramelius Resources Limited (AU:RMS) has released an update.

Ramelius Resources Limited has issued 1,906,746 unquoted performance rights as part of an employee incentive scheme. These securities are subject to transfer restrictions and will not be quoted on the ASX until the restrictions are lifted. This move is aimed at motivating and retaining key personnel within the company.

