Ramelius Resources Gains Strong Shareholder Support

Ramelius Resources Limited has successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong shareholder support. Key resolutions included the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of Bob Vassie as a director. This outcome underscores the company’s stable governance and strategic direction, promising continued investor confidence.

