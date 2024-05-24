Ramelius Resources Expands with New Share Quotation

Ramelius Resources Limited (AU:RMS) has released an update.

Ramelius Resources Limited has announced an application for the quotation of newly issued securities. A total of 30,858 ordinary fully paid shares will be quoted on the ASX under the security code RMS, following their issue date on May 24, 2024. This move indicates the company’s efforts to expand its capital base and provide new opportunities for investors.

