Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS) Price Target Increased by 21.66% to 4.33

The average one-year price target for Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS) has been revised to $4.33 / share. This is an increase of 21.66% from the prior estimate of $3.56 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.73 to a high of $5.51 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.28% from the latest reported closing price of $3.18 / share.

Ramelius Resources Maintains 3.14% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 3.14%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 9.00% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 101 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ramelius Resources. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 7.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMS is 0.28%, an increase of 12.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.85% to 275,104K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 35,339K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,477K shares , representing a decrease of 17.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMS by 8.51% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 22,553K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,005K shares , representing a decrease of 28.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMS by 15.06% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 21,756K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,518K shares , representing an increase of 19.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMS by 11.09% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 21,631K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,901K shares , representing an increase of 17.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMS by 0.03% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,247K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,285K shares , representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMS by 11.33% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.